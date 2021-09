Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: An empty 500 square meter lot on Dr. Eliyahu Street in Kiryat Krenitzi was sold for NIS 4.25 million (Mor Real Estate).

Holon: A 100 square meter, five-room, fifth floor roof apartment with an elevator and parking on Hamaccabim Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Eilat Street was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ha'Ari Street was sold for NIS 1.62 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Rishon Lezion: A 92 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Yachanan Hasandler Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 75 square meter, three room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on David Hareuveni Street was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 82 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hazon Ishi Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million (RE/MAX - Team).

Lod: A 105 square meter, five-room apartment on Sderot Ben Gurion was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 154 square meter four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hatzionut Street was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Mevo Hagoma Street in the Chet Quarter was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 186 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shevet Shimon Street was sold for NIS 2.54 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Modi'in: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on David Elazar Street in the Hamaginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.015 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, sixth floor duplex apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Emek Ha'Ela Street was sold for NIS 2.26 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 105 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tzahal Street in the Omanim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE/MAX - Family).

Ma'alot: A 78 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 540,000. A 68 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hahaganah Street was sold for NIS 670,000. A 100 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house with parking on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 1.09 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

