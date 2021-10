Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 330 square meter, seven-room house on a 500 square meter lot with a 120 square meter basement on Motta Gur Street in the Afeka neighborhood was sold for NIS 9.7 million (Keller Williams).

Givatayim: A 108 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony on Bloch Street in the Borochov neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rachel Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Mor Real Estate).

Holon: A 106 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Naomi Shemer Street in the Chet 300 neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Sereni Street in the Vatikim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.13 million (Alon Moshe).

Rehovot: A 96 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment in advanced TAMA stages on Sitkov Street was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 77 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony on Shderot Chen was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 90 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shimoni Street was sold for NIS 1.73 million (Kishrei Nadlan - Extra-Mile)

Modi'in: A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor terraced apartment with a balcony and 30 square meter garden on Rachel Imenu Street was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and elevator on Hayahalom, Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony and no elevator on Nahal Tzalamon Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Keller Williams Modi'in).

Harish: A 97 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120 square meter garden, security room, storage room, elevator and parking on Tamar Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, terraced house with a 90 square meter garden and two parking spaces on Dolev Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, garden apartment with a 140 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Rubin Street was sold for NIS 1.31 million (Keller Williams).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 10, 2021

