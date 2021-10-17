Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 90-square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Hahaganah Street in the French Hill neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Hahaganah Street in the French Hill neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 153 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment with a 28 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Mevo Hamatmid in the city center was sold for NIS 6 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Gordon Street was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Levontin Street was sold for NIS 3.46 million. A 68 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 3.405 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 136 square meter, five-room, 26th floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Roma Street in Green Park Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 4.65 million. A 221 square meter, five-room, sixth floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 51 square meter balcony, on Streichmann Street in the Gush Hagadol (Nof Yam) was sold for NIS 8.6 million (RE/MAX - Luxury). A 104 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emdan Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 5.85 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). Two apartments, each of 40 square meters in the same building on a 61 square meter lot in Kerem Hataimanim were sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 180 square meter, six-room, 15th and 16th floor loft apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ezer Weizman Street was sold for NIS 4.87 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 142 square meter, five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with 90 square meter and 20 square meter balconies, an elevator and parking on Ben Gurion Street in the Pisgot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Atzmaut Street in the Music neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 142 square meter, four-room, mini-penthouse apartment on Haim Weizmann Street in the Pisgot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Beer Ya'akov: A 122-square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Habrosh Street was sold for NIS 2.21 million (RE/MAX - Success).

Ramla: A 88 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl Street in the Hashaon neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ben Tzvi Street was sold for NIS 860,000 (RE/MAX - Success).

