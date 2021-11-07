Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 94 square meter, 4.5-room, ground floor apartment with a 90 square meter garden on Lavona Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Bnei Betira Street in St. Simone was sold for NIS 2.53 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Alkalay Street was sold for NIS 3.34 million. A 45 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Nordau Street was sold for NIS 3.57 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Bernstein Hacohen Street was sold for NIS 2.87 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ahad Ha'am Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Habanim Beramatayim Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 104-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Shlomo Hamelekh Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.6 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 67 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Olei Hagardom Street in the Hasela neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 190 square meter, four-room, second floor duplex with a 40 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Eliyahu Golomb Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.88 million. A 128 square meter, five-room, 13th floor mini-penthouse with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Haim Hacohen Maguri Street was sold for NIS 2.26 million (RE/MAX - Cahol Lavan).

Lod: A 130 square meter, four-room, third floor duplex apartment with a 28 square meter balcony and parking on Hamatzavayim Street in the Neot Yitzhak neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.28 million (RE/MAX - Success).

Haifa and the north

Nazareth: A 125 square meter, five-room apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking in the Schneller neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 106 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Seren Dov Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 860,000. A 118 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Niv David Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 128 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nachum Sarig Street was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.