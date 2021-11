Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100 square meters house on a 200 square meter lot on Brodetsky Street in Ramat Aviv Hayaroka with additional building rights was sold for NIS 6.8 million (Keller Williams). A small house for demolition on 500 square meter lot on Hayil Hamishmar Street in the Afeka neighborhood was sold for NIS 14 million (Keller Williams). A 140 square meter, 5-room, third floor roof apartment with a 100 square meter balcony and roof, elevator and parking on Frug Street at the corner of Gnessin Street was sold for NIS 7.8 million (RE/MAX - Place).

Holon: A 65 square meter 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Brenner Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 100 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Alufei Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE/MAX - Evenav).

Ra'anana: A 125 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two balconies, an elevator and parking on Hamalakhim Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Akiva Street was sold for NIS 2.39 million (RE/MAX - One).

Haifa and the north

Hadera: A 100 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment on Keren Kayemet Le'Yisrael (KKL) Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, 16th floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Targa Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 145 square meter, four-room, ninth floor penthouse with parking and an elevator on Hashahaf Street was sold for NIS 3.75 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Afula: A 160 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sapir Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Kinnamon Street was sold for NIS 540,000 (RE/MAX - 770).

Akko: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Burla Street was sold for NIS 515,000. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 530,000 (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no apartment and shared parking on Magshimim Street was sold for NIS 460,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, semi-detached house in a 250 square meter lot with parking on Anafa Street was sold for NIS 900,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Sderot: A 128 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment on Simcha Holtzberg Street was sold for NIS 3 million (RE/MAX-Shelly).

