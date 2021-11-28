Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on HaTe'ena Street in the Gilo neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 58 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nikanor Street in the Katamonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.65 million (RE/MAX - Hazon). A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a balcony but no elevator and no parking Ben Maimon Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 2.58 million (eXp Israel).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 45-square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Levinsky Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 50 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Adam Hacohen Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 45 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Simtat Aluf Betzalot was sold for NIS 2.25 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 60 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden on Kish Street in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Rishon Lezion: A 78 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Ahiezer Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Kadesh Street was sold for NIS 1.84 million (RE/MAX - Ideal).

Shoham: A 180 square meter, five-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with a 70 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hatirosh Street in the Hakramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.25 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Netanya: A 138 square meter, five-room, 19th floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Amnon Lipkin Shahak Street in the Nof Hatayelet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nitza Boulevard in the north of the city with an elevator and parking was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 160 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 250 square meter garden, and parking on Tubias Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 165 square meter, six-room, third floor duplex apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shderot Jerusalem in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gush Etzion Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.04 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Basel Street in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.11 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

