Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony but no elevator and no parking on Koresh Street was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 300 square meter, 5.5-room, 12th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Elroi Street in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 9.4 million (eXp Israel).

Mevaseret Zion: A 149 square meter, seven-room garden apartment with a 120 square meter balcony, garden and storage room on Mevo Ketoret Street in the Hemed neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.575 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Arnia Street was sold for NIS 2.16 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Uziel Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi’in: A 115 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Luach Ha’Ivri Street in the Keramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.56 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, 17th floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yareach Av Street in the Keramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, third floor penthouse apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Selayit Street in the Tziporim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.46 million (RE/MAX - Unique).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Yoseftal Boulevard was sold for NIS 460,000 (RE/MAX - Family).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 140 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 80 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Uzi Narkis Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 117 square meter, four-room, 10th floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Jerusalem Boulevard in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden on Gush Etzion Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment Rotenberg Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Arad: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and share parking on Ofek Street was sold for NIS 435,000. A 167 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 330 square meter lot on Hadas Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.