Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 78 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bar Kokhba Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 168 square meter, 6.5-room, eighth floor penthouse apartment with a 150 square meter balcony, 15 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Abba Eban Street in Mishkenot Ha’Uma was sold for NIS 6.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beit Shemesh: A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 4 square meter balcony, parking but no elevator on Avital Street in the Migdal Hamayim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.76 million (RE/MAX - City).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hayarkon Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 83 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Chen Boulevard was sold for NIS 4 million. A 40 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Mosinson Street was sold for NIS 3.08 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Gan: A 113 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and underground parking on Matmid Street in the Highline Tower near the Diamond Exchange was sold for NIS 3.52 million (Mor Properties).

Ra’anana: A 168 square meter, six-room, first floor, duplex apartment with a storage room, parking and no elevator on Bilu Street was sold for NIS 3.87 million (RE/MAX - One).

Hod Hasharon: A 90 square meter, four-room house on a 440 square meter lot on Hayarden Street in Gil Amal was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 10 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yesod Hama’aleh Street was sold for NIS 2.44 million. A 200 square meter, six-room house on a 275 square meter lot on Hapa’amonit Street was sold for NIS 5.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Sheshet Hayamim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.4 million (RE/MAX - One).

Or Yehuda: A 135 square meter, 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nitzan Street in the Neve Rabin neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 145 square meter, five-room semi-detached house with a 310 square meter garden including parking on Simtat Ha’Etzel Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 80 square meter garden, and parking on Mikveh Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE/MAX - Sheli).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.