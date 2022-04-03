Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 120 square meter, seven-room, duplex apartment with a five square meter balcony on Gvirtzman Moshe Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 175 square meter, three-room, apartment on a hgigh floor in Frishman Tower with a 31 square meter balcony with a view of the sea, a 10 square meter storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on the corner of Frishman and Dizengoff Streets was sold for NIS 17.55 million.

Ramat Gan: A 78 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hanahal Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bat Shua Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Beer Ora Street was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haroeh Street was sold for NIS 2.53 million (RE/MAX - Focus).

Rehovot: A 105 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 19 square meter sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Derekh Yavne was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 154 square meter, 6.5-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 145 square meter roof, balcony and elevator on Hanasi Harishon Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Zikhron Yaakov: a 1 dunam (1,000 square meter) lot with rights to build two houses of 250 square meters each in an established neighborhood in the west of the town, overlooking the sea, was sold for NIS 7 million (RE/MAX - Tzameret).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 120 square meter, 4-room, third floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Mekor Haim Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 180 square meter, 5.5-room, 15th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jerusalem Boulevard in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 119 square meter, three-room, 15th floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Derekh Hameshararim in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.37 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Arad: A 68 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Ben Yair Street was sold for NIS 695,000. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hamagshimim Street was sold for NIS 580,000. A 47 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and share parking on Ra'anan Street was sold for NIS 410,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

