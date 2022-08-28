Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 78 square meters, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda Hamaccabi Street in North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 4.8 million (Concorde).

Rishon Lezion: A 72-square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 17 square meter sun balcony, elevator and parking on Haorgan Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 81 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Simtat Bezalel was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Lod: A 67 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Avraham Mizrahi Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on with an elevator and parking on Barak Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, parking but no elevator on Yakinton Street was sold for NIS 1.31 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 87 square meter, three-room, garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden and parking on Hativat Golani Street in Hamaginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 180 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an 18 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yigael Yadin Street in Hamiginim neighborhood was sold for NIs 3.65 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Hativat Hatzanchanim Street in Hamaginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 134 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Maayan Street in the Nofrim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.78 million. A 113 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Maayan Street in the Nofrim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.54 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 208 square meter garden on Yehoshua Bin-Nun Street was sold for NIS 2.52 million. A 126 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dalia Rabinovich Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.84 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Haifa and the north

HaKraiot: A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor penthouse apartment with a 100 square meter balcony on Keren Hayesod Street in Kiryat Bialik was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Issachar Street in Kiryat Motzkin was sold for NIS 960,000. A 116 square meter, three-room house with a 40 square meter garden and parking on Kadish Luz Street in Kiryat Motzkin was sold for NIS 1.25 million.

Kiryat Tivon: A 124 square meter, 5.5-room, semi-detached house on a 404 square meter lot with front and back gardens including parking on Hagoma Street in Kiryat Haroshet was sold for NIS 2.73 million (eXp Israel).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2022.

