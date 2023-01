Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 123 square meter, 5.5-room, first floor apartment with a 7 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Ramban Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 6.45 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Toledano Street in the Bavli neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.8 million (Goldman - Broker Real Estate).

Bat Yam: A 85 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Holon: A 100 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yehoshua Rabinovich Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE/MAX - Excellence).

Lod: A 90 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Elpa'al Street was sold for NIS 1.21 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Natan Schwartz Street was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Rachel Alter Street was sold for NIS 1.01 million (RE/MAX - Success).

Yavne: A 180 square meter, six-room house on a 400 square meter lot with marking on Barkan street was sold for NIS 5.71 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Hadera: A 125 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Nahal Prat Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million.

Or Akiva: A 50 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yehiel Weissenberg Street was sold for NIS 995,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Kennedy Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 180 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ein Gedi Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony and elevator on Beit El Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 65 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Avraham Avinu Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 850,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

