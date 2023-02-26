Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 135 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Mismar Hayarden Street in Ramat Hayal was sold for NIS 5.32 million (Tzuk Real Estate).

Bat Yam: A 55 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Kinneret Street was sold for NIS 1.67 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Lod: A 90 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 1.36 million (RE/MAX - Success). A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE/MAX - Success).

Modi'in: A 97 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yithak Rabin Street in the Hashvatim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.52 million. A 100 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor garden apartment with a 120 square meter garden and parking on Leah Manamo Street in the Moriah neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 165 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Migdal David Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Yavne: A 138 square meter, six-room, 13th floor apartment with a 21 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hamashot Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.78 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Ashdod: A 139 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony and elevator on Hatzolalim Street in the Daled quarter was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 119 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hatkvah Street in the City neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment with two balconies of 16 square meters each, an elevator and parking on Yoav Ben Tzruya Street in the Vav quarter was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE/MAX - Together).



Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 50 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Gilboa Street was sold for NIS 780,000 (RE/MAX - Family).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 110 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Eshkolit Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.1 million (RE/MAX - Plus). A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Alexandroni Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 640,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

