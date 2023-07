Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemsh: A 90 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Habakkuk Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Yonah Ben Amitai Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 97 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking. The building was recently renovated but the apartment, which requires renovation on Netzach Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 6.05 million (Concord Properties).

Bat Yam: A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hahashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Struma Street in Ramat Yosef was sold for NIS 2.16 million.

Ra'anana: A 135 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shwartz Street was sold for NIS 2.92 million. A 113 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment which has undergone TAMA 30 on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 2.86 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Bialik Street was sold for NIS 3.23 million (Israel Tax Authority).

Kfar Saba: A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Sheshet Hayamim Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 142 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yair Rosenblum Street was sold for NIS 3.24 million. A 108 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Emek Iron Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Even Yehuda: A 176 square meter, five-room, 14-year old house on Ofrit Street was sold for NIS 4.24 million.

Modi'in Illit: A 93 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment, with no parking on Meromei Sadeh Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million.



Haifa and the north

Tiberias: A 107 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with no parking on Hahashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 820,000.



Beersheva and the south

Yerucham: A 64 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hahaganah Street was sold for NIS 420,000. A 81 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Sadei Yitzhak Street was sold for NIS 640,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.