Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 110 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment on Halilach Street in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 3.36 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Yehuda Hanasi Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, 17th floor apartment on Gad Machnes Street near the sea was sold for NIS 4.1 million.

Beer Yaakov A 148 square meter, five-room, 18th floor penthouse apartment with a 55 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in the Tzmarot neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.59 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot A 78 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Haroeh Street in the city center was sold for NIs 1.84 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Sheshet Yamim Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 179 square meter, six-room house with parking on Yisrael Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 83 square meter, 3.5-room, 10th floor apartment with parking on Pladei Yechiel Street was sold for NIS 2.37 million.

Hashfelah (Southern Coastal Plain) A 186 square meter, five-room house with a 503 square meter yard on Beit Elazari was sold for NIS 5.4 million. A 209 square meter, six-room house with a 532 square meter yard on Kfar Bilu was sold for NIS 7.25 million. A 247 square meter, 13-room house on Beit Halkia with a 200 square meter yard and parking was sold for NIS 6 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 46 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Dalia Street was sold for NIS 930,000. A 107 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hahaganah Street was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hahashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Ben Zvi Street was sold for NIS 1.59 million.

Migdal Ha'Emek A 61 square meter, three-room apartment on Shomron Street was sold for NIS 730,000 (RE/MAX - Ha'emek).

Beersheva and the south

Omer: A 172 square meter, five-room house on a 575 square meter lot on Atad Street was sold for 2.95 million. A 187 square meter, five-room house on Hahorsha Street was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 145 square meter, five-room house on Eshel Street was sold for 2.4 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.