Appeal against six-fold enlargement of Dan Accadia dismissed

The National Planning and Building Commission's sub-committee on appeals has dismissed a petition against the planned enlargement of the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya. The plan to enlarge the seafront hotel from 200 rooms to 1,350 rooms has aroused fierce opposition and objections from local residents backed by Herzliya Municpality.

However, the Dan hotel chain has now finally received the green light to move ahead with the plan, which includes construction of two eight-floor buildings and one 17-floor tower. There will also be a 2,000 square meter conference and events hall, sports amenities and a commercial area including stores, restaurants and cafes.

The Herzliya Municipality has persistently claimed in its objections in a legal saga lasting many years that the enlarged hotel and conference center will cause intolerable traffic congestion.

