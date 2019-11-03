Apple launches Apple TV+ in Israel

Apple has launched its new Apple TV+ service in over 100 countries including Israel. Apple TV+, which can be viewed on the Apple TV app, features new, exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries. The new service is part of Apple's efforts to diversify its revenue stream as iPhone sales fall and the company is developing its services sector.

Apple TV+ is being offered in Israel for NIS 18 per month including Hebrew subtitles with a one-week free trial available. Each subscription can be shared with up to six family members. Apple is also offering the service for free for one year on purchases of Apple devices including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

For Apple TV+'s launch nine new series are being offered including "The Morning Show," a drama starring Jennifer Aniston.

Apple has reportedly invested $6 billion in producing the content for Apple TV+. Nevertheless, the content on offer is far less than available on Netflix and Disney+, which will be launched next week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2019

