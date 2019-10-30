AppsFlyer in talks to raise $200m

SaaS mobile marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer is in talks to raise $200 million in a financing round led by General Atlantic. Completion of the financing round would be at a value of more than $1 billion, making the startup into a unicorn.

AppsFlyer has raised $84 million since it was founded in 2011, including a $56 million financing round in 2017 with investors including Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing (PCI), Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP) and Pitango. AppsFlyer's main customers include Samsung, HBO, Waze, Playtika, Alibaba, Baidu, Trivago, Macy's, and others. It is an official analytics partner of Google, Facebook, Yahoo, Adobe, Twitter, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES Mobile ad analytics co AppsFlyer raises $56m

With 15 offices worldwide including its headquarters in San Francisco and development centers in Herzliya and Haifa, AppsFlyer was founded by CEO Oren Kaniel and CTO Reshef Mann.

AppsFlyer said, "We do not engage in speculation about future deals but are concerned with continuing to provide value for our customers and partners."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018