April rains boost hopes for opening Kinneret dam

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is just 21 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level. The level of the freshwater lake rose by 6 centimeters over the past 48 hours to 209.01 meters below sea level, the Israel Water Authority reports, following heavy rains between Thursday night and Saturday.

Most areas of Northern Israel saw around 50 millimeters of rain over the weekend, strengthening the current in the streams leading down to the Kinneret. With more rain forecast towards the end of the week, it is now looking likely that the Israel Water Authority will need to open the dam at the southern end of the lake leading into the River Jordan, by the end of the month, to prevent flooding.

The rain over the weekend was not limited to northern Israel with Jerusalem and large parts of the coastal plain receiving up to 30 millimeters of rain. 10 millimeters fell in Kiryat Gat and only 1 millimeter in Beersheva. All parts of Israel have already had more than their average annual rainfall for the entire season: Jerusalem (120%), Tel Aviv (110%), Haifa (135%), Beersheva (130%) and the Kinneret itself (125%).

