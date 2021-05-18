Aquarius Engines successfully tests hydrogen engine

Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA), founded by its chairman Gal Fridman, CEO Ariel Gorfung, and Shaul Yaakoby, reports success in a test-run of the hydrogen-fueled engine that it is developing. The company says that the linear engine successfully underwent a test carries out with Austrian company ALV, which specializes in the development, simulation, and testing of propulsion systems and their integration in different vehicles.

"In the trial, the engine ran on hydrogen only, with no assistance whatsoever from fossil fuels. The results of the tests indicate that the company's engine can be operated using hydrogen only (100%), emitting gases at negligible to zero levels," the company's announcement states.

Among its activities, Aquarius Engines is developing a 10-kilogram linear engine that works on pure hydrogen. The company says that this innovative engine has only twenty parts, and just one moving part, which should mean high efficiency and low maintenance.

"Aquarius's engine is a small, light engine with just one moving part, with very high output and fuel efficiency, that represents a significant, competitive player in generators, and later for power units for trucks, and for propulsion solutions for aviation, ships, and security vehicles, and range extenders for the car market," the company explains.

Fridman said today, "We are excited at the successful results of the test run of our hydrogen engine. We see this as a substantial technological breakthrough, and we shall continue to accelerate the development processes of our linear engine to fulfill the vision of turning hydrogen into the future fuel of the global vehicle industry. Initial testing shows that our hydrogen engine can be the perfect green, sustainable solution for transport globally, and for remote power production."

Aquarius Engines has various sites around the world. In Israel, it is based in the Rosh Ha'ayin industrial zone. The company employs 90 people in Israel, Poland, Germany, and Italy. Among its shareholders are Marius Nacht, Leon Recanati, Shlomi Eliahu, Japanese corporation Musashi, and Japanese vehicle parts company TPR.

Aquarius Engines' share price is currently up 4.55% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Marius Nacht is the former life partner of Anat Agmon, one of the controlling shareholders in "Globes". The two are involved in a personal and financial dispute.

