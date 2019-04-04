Argus teams with Deutsche Telekom unit on car cybersecurity

Argus Cyber Security has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems. Under the agreement, the two companies will develop cybersecurity solutions for the auto industry to protect the transmission of information to and from a vehicle to the cloud.

According to figures published by Deutsche Telekom during the Hannover Messe exhibition, the company currently faces 32 million attempted attacks on its systems daily.

Argus, acquired 18 months ago by German company Continental for $450 million, is an independent company within the German corporation and operates from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

