Arieli Capital launching sea innovation community

A new seas and oceans innovation community called OceanTech is being launched in Israel. The community was established by Arieli Capital in collaboration with Startup Nation Central, universities, research institutes and industry bodies, with the aim of promoting and recruiting technologies and startups from Israel that deal with the field of the seas and oceans.

"Over 70 percent of the earth's surface is covered by water that affects every aspect of our lives and our future, from food, transportation, commerce, climate, energy and more." says Or Haviv, partner and head of innovation at Arieli Capital. "The field of marine technologies has advanced greatly in recent years and occupies a respectable place among leading economies such as the United States, Canada, China, South America, Europe and more through a variety of industries - aquaculture, shipping and trade, transportation, sustainability and climate, energy and more."

The aquaculture industry is the fastest growing industry among the food production industries in the global economy, mainly due to a steady decline in open sea fishing and an increase in demand. Experts expect a faster growth of this field in the coming decades. The global marine biotechnology market exceeds $7 billion with a steady increase of half a billion dollars a year. In Israel, too, this field is booming.

"The establishment of the Israeli ecosystem in this field will enable learning to promote and create inter-sectoral collaborations for innovation in the field of the seas and oceans. We also aim to position Israel as an international center for innovation in the field of seas and oceans. We want to promote responsible use of the sea and oceans, protect this precious global asset and do our part to make sure that future generations can also enjoy this amazing resource we have on earth," Haviv said.

An event to launch the first innovation community of its kind in the field of seas and oceans will be held on April 26 by the Arieli Capital team. Speakers and partners at the event will include top figures from the Israeli ecosystem: Startup Nation Central, Haifa University, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, research institutes such as R&D Ramat Hanegev, Inter-University Institute, Institute for Marine and Lake Research, innovation centers such as Frontier and Eilat Tech Center Hub, industrial companies such as: Israeli ports and the underwater observatory in Eilat, food factories from the sea such as: Aradg and Aquatech, as well as the Israeli technology company E Concrete, which has developed a unique technology for ecological concrete through marine research.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2021

