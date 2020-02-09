Arkia adds three summer destinations

Arkia Airlines Ltd. is launching three new destinations for this summer. One of them is Slovenian capital Ljubljana, a destination recently announced by El Al subsidiary El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL). The flight to Ljubljana will operate once a week from July to August. The second new destination is Tivat in Montenegro (to which Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. flies as well), with flights 2-3 times a week starting this Passover. Arkia will also offer organized packages and tours for this destination. The third destination is the Greek island of Skiathos, to which Arkia will operate four flights a week.

Other destinations to which Arkia plans to fly in the summer are Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona - these flights will resume at the end of March. Arkia will also operate flights to Batumi, Baku, Bergamo, Bucharest, Budapest, Chisinau, Burgas, Strasbourg, alongside destinations in the Greek Islands, among them Corfu, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Kos.

Israir has also announced its summer schedule, which includes flights to Chania in Crete, twice a week; to Skopje, Macedonia, twice a week; alongside flights already announced to Armenian capital Yerevan, Palma de Mallorca, Riga and Zurich. Israir will also bolster its operations from Haifa, with flights to Rhodes and Paphos. These flights will also be offered as part of a package deal and will be operated on a weekly basis. Israir will continue to offer flights from Haifa to Larnaca.

The destinations to which Israir continues to fly include Montenegro (Tivat and Podgorica), Sochi, Batumi, Varna, and Prague. Among other destinations on Israir's schedule are Thessaloniki, Belgrade, Rome, Tblisi, Madrid, Sofia, Athens, Zagreb, and Stuttgart.

Cyprus Airways will start operating direct flights to Athens from Ben Gurion Airport. The once weekly flights will start at the end of June. Cyprus Airlines, whose Israel operations have up to now consisted of flights to Cyprus only, is represented by TAL Aviation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

