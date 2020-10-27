Arkia brings forward Dubai flights launch due to high demand

Arklia has brought forward the launch of its Tel Aviv - Dubai flights to December 20 from January 3 due to high demand. Arkia and Israir, which is launching Tel Aviv - Dubai flights from December 2, have reported thousands of bookings with hundreds of new bookings every day. Both Arkia and Israir will be operating daily flights.

The high demand stems not only from the novelty of visiting the UAE and the warm winter weather but also the fact that it is one of the few "green" low infection countries that Israelis can visit. Moreover, visitors to Dubai (unlike Abu Dhabi which requires 14 days isolation) can enter without the need to go into isolation. But Israelis will need to bring a negative Covid-19 test from the 96 hours before the flight and to take another Covid-19 test before entering the country.

