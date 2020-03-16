Arkia halts Eilat flights through Passover

Arkia Airlines is shutting most of its activity by halting its flights to and from Eilat until after the Passover holiday. The airline previously halted its international activity. Most of Arkia's employees have been put on unpaid leave.

Israir is now the only airline operating flights between Eilat and central Israel. These flights are now on a reduced schedule of two a day.

Arkia's dramatic announcement is indicative of the crisis afflicting civil aviation worldwide and in Israel as a result of the coronavirus. Arkia is now in a state of crisis, and is conducting talks with its workers, who currently number 550.

