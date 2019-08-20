Arkia launches three new routes to Europe

Arkia Airlines Ltd. has announced that it will operate three new routes from Tel Aviv to Europe - Rome, Prague and Athens. The Israeli carrier will launch twice weekly flights to these destinations starting in November. Arkia will continue flights to Goa and Cochin in India but has halted its flights to Bangkok.

The Israeli carrier, which has added two new Airbus A321s to its fleet hopes that the new European routes will help offset the reduction in traffic on its flights to Eilat since the closure of Sde Dov airport.

Arkias is also introducing a low-cost model in which fare will include hand luggage only (up to 7 kilograms) with each 23 kilogram suitcase costing $25-35 to put in the hold. Outward flights to Prague start from $156 with another $136 for the return fare. Flights to Rome can be found for just $97 with $136 for the return fare.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019