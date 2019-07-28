Arrow 3 interceptor system could be exported

Following the successful completion of a series of tests in Alaska today of the Arrow-3 Interceptor missile system, Israel Missile Defense Organization director Moshe Patel has said, "There is in interest regarding possible exports of the Arrow-3 system overseas."

Patel was talking by phone from Alaska to Israeli journalists but declined to disclose further details about the possibilities that might develop for the Israeli defense electronics companies involved in the Arrow-3 program, if it were decided to export the advanced system, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere.

In any event, Patel added that such exports would be subject to relevant approvals by Israel's Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The chief contractor in the project is Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1), while US company Boeing acts as subcontractor. Other Israeli defense companies are involved in the project including Tomer, which built the rocket motors for the missiles and the target missiles, while Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. built the target missile. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) is responsible for the Arrow's command and control system called the "Golden Etrog."

This morning the censor approved for release that over the past week and a half, Israel's Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) had successfully conducted a complex series of trials at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska, which simulated a range of relevant scenarios under which Israel might come under threat. During the trials, arrow 3 missile were fired three times at target missiles, which were successfully intercepted outside of the atmosphere.

