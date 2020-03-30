As virus cases mount, Israel records youngest fatality

As the number of coronavirus cases mounts, Israel has recorded its youngest COVID-19 fatality. Assaf Harofe Hospital near Rishon Lezion announced today that a 58 year-old man had died of coronavirus making him the 16th fatality in the country from COVID-19. The man suffered from serious underlying illnesses. All the previous 15 fatalities were aged between 67 and 94 and all had serious preexisting medical conditions.

The number of people who have tested positive in Israel for coronavirus has now risen to 4,347 up 482 from 3,865 cases yesterday morning, the Ministry of Health reports. This is the largest single one day rise in the number of new cases, which continue to rise by increasing numbers almost every day.

Of the 4,347 cases, 80 are in a serious condition, 81 are in moderate condition, while 134 people have officially recovered from the virus.

Israel Police will reportedly crack down on ultra-Orthodox communities which are violating the lockdown laws. On Sunday, 400 people attended the funeral of an eminent ultra-Orthodox rabbi even though only a maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals. Israel website Mako reports from hospital sources that 50-60% of those hospitalized for coronaqvirus in Shaare Zedek and Sheba Medical Center and 40% of those in Hadassah Ein Kerem are Haredim (ulta-Orthodox).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2020

