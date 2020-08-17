search
Front > News

Ashkenazi talks with Oman's foreign minister

Netanyahu meets Oman leader Sultan Qaboos
17 Aug, 2020 18:03
שלח תגובה במיילTal Schneider

In another sign of warming relations between Israel and the Sunni Muslim Gulf states, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with his Oman counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi today.

In another sign of warming relations between Israel and the Sunni Muslim Gulf states, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with his Oman counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi today. Bin Alawi told Ashkenazi that Oman supports a comprehensive peace in the region and that his country hopes to see Israel renewing negotiations with the Palestinians.

The then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin paid a visit to Oman in 1994 and Prime Minister Shimon Peres visited in 1996. After years when Oman distanced itself from Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman in 2018.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Netanyahu meets Oman leader Sultan Qaboos
Netanyahu meets Oman leader Sultan Qaboos
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018