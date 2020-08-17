Ashkenazi talks with Oman's foreign minister

In another sign of warming relations between Israel and the Sunni Muslim Gulf states, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with his Oman counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi today. Bin Alawi told Ashkenazi that Oman supports a comprehensive peace in the region and that his country hopes to see Israel renewing negotiations with the Palestinians.

The then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin paid a visit to Oman in 1994 and Prime Minister Shimon Peres visited in 1996. After years when Oman distanced itself from Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman in 2018.

