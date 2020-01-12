Atlit to build industrial park

The Haifa District Planning and Building Commission has deposited a plan for construction of a business park in Atlit. The new park will be only 14 kilometers south of the Matam High-Tech & Business Park, the main Haifa metropolitan tech zone. The new park will also compete with the nearby business parks in Tirat HaCarmel and Yokne'am. The question is whether the south Haifa region can generate enough jobs for all these parks.

The Atlit plan, which is being promoted by the Israel Land Authority, is on 20 acres of agricultural land at the northern entrance to the town. The plan includes 80,000 square meters of business space and 4,000 square meters of commercial space. The Planning Authority says that the plan offers a mix of uses, while preserving the coastal landscape, the historic British detention camp from the Mandate period, the green areas in the northern section, and the view of the Carmel mountain ridge.

6,000 more residents by 2030

Atlit, which is in the Hof HaCarmel Regional Council jurisdiction, has 7,000 residents. According to the outline plan approved for the town two years ago, it is planned to nearly double to 13,000 residents by 2030, while at the same time, an effort will be made to preserve its natural landscape, and heritage. The plan also seeks to provide jobs and revenue for Atlit to assist the town's economic growth. Some in the region have expressed astonishment to "Globes" that the Haifa District Planning and Building Commission was going ahead with another business park, instead of strengthening the existing ones.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020