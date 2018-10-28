Attunity files $100m shelf prospectus

Attunity (Nasdaq: ATTU), whose share price has more than doubled this year, has filed a shelf prospectus for raising up to $100 million.

Attunity, which provides solutions for accessing, managing, sharing, and disseminating data, has a $315 million market cap. The company's share price, which reached a peak of $20 in late August, has since fallen to $15, compared with $7 at the end of 2017.

The shelf prospectus enables Attunity to raise the money it wants in an offering of shares and warrants. It does not require that an offering be held, but allows the company to raise money quickly when it decides that the market conditions are appropriate.

Attunity raised $20 million at $6.75 a share in late 2017 in a round led by underwriters Needham & Co. and Roth Capital. The company had $31.1 million cash at the end of the third quarter.

In its new prospectus, Attunity said that management would decide how to use the money raised in the offering, which was designated for implementing the company's strategic plan, including marketing, R&D, and management and general expenses, as well as working capital and other business needs, including possible acquisitions.

Attunity, managed by CEO Shimon Alon, is scheduled to publish its third quarter financial results on November 1. The company's most recent guidance projects $78-81 million in revenue in 2018, 26-30% more than in 2017, and a non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7-10%, amounting to a $5.5-8.1 million operating profit.

