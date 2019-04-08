Attunity shareholders approve $560m acquisition by Qlik

The shareholders of Israeli data integration and big data management software solutions developer Attunity Inc. (Nasdaq: ATTU) today approved the $560 million acquisition by Qlik.

Attunity also reported that all of the antitrust approvals and clearances required for the merger have been obtained. Attunity expects the merger to be completed during May 2019, following the expiration of a mandatory 30-day waiting period following the shareholder approval in accordance with Israeli law. At the closing of the merger, Attunity shareholders will be entitled to receive $23.50 per share in cash.

Attunity chairman and CEO is Shimon Alon.

Attunity provides cross-platform data streaming capabilities to support a shift to cloud and real-time analytics. The acquisition will further differentiate Qlik by providing an expanded breadth of enterprise data management capabilities and adds an experienced team of data professionals.

