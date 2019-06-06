Atvisor.ai in gov't pilot to match AI tech to disabled people

Israeli startup Atvisor.ai, which has developed a system for matching assistive technology to people with disabilities, will soon begin a pilot project with Israel's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Atviaor.ai's system uses artificial intelligence AI) technologies to best match these aids to people in need. The pilot, which will last about 10 months, will provide services to 160 people - in one of the seven health and rehabilitation organizations working with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare that were selected to participate in this pilot.

The company was founded in 2016, based on the understanding that the elderly and people with disabilities are not always aware which aids are the most suitable for them. Doctors and health professionals also do not know all the aids in the market and do not know how to fit them to a specific need or person. The result is a long process of trial and error which also causes unnecessary cost due to an unsuitable aid. The technology developed by Atvisor.ai automatically catalogs the available aids on the market based on functional definition and automatically matches solutions that target the exact needs of each customer.

The company, founded by CEO Moran Ran, CTO Ronit Ran and Amir Nathan, has raised $400,000 in investment funding from Avi Sharir, head of the 3D-Innotech startup hub in Ramat Hasharon. The company has also received NIS 2 million in grants for the development and implementation of the pilot. Atvisor.ai is now preparing to raise additional capital of around $500,000 for entering the UK market, which is one the company’s key target markets.

Moran Ran said, "The Ministry of Welfare is taking a pioneering step and implementing the concept of personalized digital welfare in a field that has been stagnated for many years. About one billion people around the world with various disabilities require aids to maintain independent and healthy life within their community, but ninety percent of these people do not have access to assistive technology. This is primarily due to the cumbersome and imprecise matching processes between the unique characteristics of each person with a disability and the tens of thousands of assistive technologies. Our solution for the assistive technology market, which will reach $62 billion in 2020, is the key to improving the quality of life of people with disabilities.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019