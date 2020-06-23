Automated authorization co Authomize raises $6m

Israeli cloud-based authorization management solution company Authomize has come out of stealth and announced a $6 million seed round with investments from Blumberg Capital, M12 Microsoft's venture fund, and Entrée Capital.

The company also announced the launch of its automated authorization governance and management solution. Authomize enables organizations to manage and secure complex and vastly different applications across cloud and on-premise applications with precision and ease. Acting as a bridge between IT Ops and security teams, the compoany prevents permission sprawl and ensures adherence to security and compliance standards, significantly reducing IT's workload, while enhancing security posture.

The Tel Aviv based company was founded by CEO Dotan Bar Noy and CTO Gal Diskin.

Bar Noy said, "We founded Authomize after seeing the chaos organizations experience when it comes to managing the authorization lifecycle. Current Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) tools lack the ability to provide the intelligence and automation needed to make informed and efficient decisions. With Authomize, IT and Security teams can make highly informed decisions or choose to automate processes, removing the need to compromise between IT efficiency and impeccable security hygiene."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020