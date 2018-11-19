Autotalks expands into China

Israeli V2X vehicle communications company Autotalks is expanding its operations to China. The Kfar Netter-based company is introducing its disruptive global V2X offering to China's fast growing automotive and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) segments and has appointed Xiaobing Yang to head its new office in Beijing. Yang has over 25 years of experience in the Chinese telecom industry.

Recently, Autotalks launched the first ever global V2X solution supporting both DSRC and LTE-V2X (also known as C-V2X) based on its second generation mature chipset with the intention of expanding its global footprint into China. Autotalks’ LTE-V2X direct communications (PC5) solution is separated from the cellular Network Access Device (NAD), resulting in a genuinely secure and cost-effective standalone LTE-V2X solution.

Autotalks VP business development Ram Shallom said, "Autotalks’ unique value proposition gained the attention and interest of the leading automotive players in China. With a decade-long track record, backed by mass production awards from top global automakers, we are committed to work closely with the Chinese automotive ecosystem to bring our disruptive cybersecure global V2X solution to mass deployment and start saving lives on China's roads, while easing global expansion.”

Published by Globe, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2018

