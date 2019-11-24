Available jobs continue dwindling

The number of jobs available in Israel has continued to dwindle, despite a slight improvement in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported today. A decline in the number of available jobs is an important indication of a slowdown or slower rate of expansion in economic activity.

The Central Bureau of Statistics reported 98,200 jobs available in October, 2,000 more than in the preceding month. Available jobs amounted to 3.46% of all the jobs in Israel. Trend data show that the proportion of available jobs has been falling since August by an 0.3% annualized rate, showing some leveling off, compared with the 0.8% annualized rate between May and July.

The steepest fall was 17% in jobs for bus and truck drivers, followed by a 15% decrease in jobs for masons, floorers, welders, and other construction occupations. On the other hand, available jobs for builders and concrete layers jumped 44%, and available jobs for engineering and other technicians were up 13%, indicating expansion in important manufacturing sectors in the economy.

