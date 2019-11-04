Average monthly pay in Israel reaches NIS 10,808

The average gross monthly salary in Israel rose 2.5% between August 2018 and August 2019.
The average monthly gross pay of salaried workers in Israel at current prices was NIS 10,808 in August, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports today. This represents a 2.5% rise in comparison with August 2018. The trend figures indicate a year-on-year rise in average pay at current prices of 2.2%, following rises of 2.7% in March-May. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the number of salaries jobs in Israel is stable: it was unchanged in July-August, after a 0.7% year-on-year rise in March-May.
For jobs classified as high-tech, the average monthly salary in August was NIS 23,112, 5.3% higher than in August 2018.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2019
