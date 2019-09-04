Average salary in Israel continues to rise

The Central Bureau of Statistics reports that the average monthly salary in Israel in June 2019 was NIS 11,175, 2.9% more than the average monthly salary in June 2018. The biggest increase was 8% in the information and communications sector, under which the Central Bureau of Statistics lists many technology sectors.

Trend figures show a 2.2% annualized increase in salaries in April-June, following a 3.4% annualized increase in January-March (in current prices).

The average salary in fixed prices in the real estate activity sector rose by an annualized 6.9% in April-June 2019, following an annualized 3.3% increase in January-March.

In local, public and defense administration and social security, and extraterritorial organizations and bodies, the average salary in fixed prices decline by an annualized 7.3% in April-June, following a 2.1% annualized drop in January-March.

No change occurred in the number of jobs in April-June, following an annualized 0.6% rise in January-March. The lack of change in the number of jobs explains the continued upward trend in wages, and is also likely to indicate slower economic growth.

