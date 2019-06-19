search
Avi Himi elected head of Israel Bar

Avi Himi Photo: Eyal Izhar
19 Jun, 2019 17:11
Ela Levi-Weinrib and Menachem Shtauber

Adv. Himi beat Adv. Zion Amir in the election with 27,000 lawyers voting, less than 30% of the lawyers entitled to vote.

Adv. Avi Himi has been elected as the new Israel Bar Association president. He beat Adv. Zion Amir in the election with 27,000 lawyers voting, only 28% of the lawyers entitled to vote.

The final numbers have not yet been announced but Adv. Himi won in the northern and central regions while Adv. Amir won in the Jerusalem region and the south.

Adv. Himi has been acting president since February when he replaced Adv. Effi Naveh who resigned because he is facing criminal charges.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Comments
