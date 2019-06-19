Avi Himi elected head of Israel Bar

Adv. Avi Himi has been elected as the new Israel Bar Association president. He beat Adv. Zion Amir in the election with 27,000 lawyers voting, only 28% of the lawyers entitled to vote.

The final numbers have not yet been announced but Adv. Himi won in the northern and central regions while Adv. Amir won in the Jerusalem region and the south.

Adv. Himi has been acting president since February when he replaced Adv. Effi Naveh who resigned because he is facing criminal charges.

