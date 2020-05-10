Ayala Pharmaceuticals raises $55m in Nasdaq IPO

Israeli biotech company Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AYLA has raised $55 million on Nasdaq, 10% more than planned. The company offered 3.7 million shares at $15, the midpoint of the $14 to $16 range, and more than the 3.3 million shares it originally intended offering. The company is developing notch inhibitors for aggressive cancers that are in Phase II trials.

The company's share price ended its first day of trading on Friday up 0.03% at $15.03, giving a market cap of $182.1 million.

Citi and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The company was founded in 2017 and raised $30 million from Novartis last May. Previous investors included Israel Biotech Fund, SBI, aMoon and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL). The company's technology has been licensed from Bristol Myers Squibb. The company was founded by CEO Roni Mamluk and Prof. David Sidransky from IBF serves as chairman.

