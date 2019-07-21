Ayelet Shaked to head New Right list

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced this evening that she is returning to the New Right party, but for the first time as the head of the list. At a joint press conference with the former number one on the list, Naftali Bennett, Shaked called for the parties of the right to unite around her and become partners in the future government. Bennett confirmed that he was ceding his top place on the New Right list to Shaked and said that, "the country is more important than personal promotion and the country currently needs a united right."

Bennett said, "I put the way forward before individuals and the country above personal promotion and I'm letting Ayelet lead. Shaked is a person who gets things done and is talented and I'll lend my support to carrying her forward to help her and the party with all my strength. I call on the leaders of the right wing parties to join up and unite with a joint list headed by Ayelet Shaked."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2019

