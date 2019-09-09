BA cancels all Israel flights as strike hits

The threatened pilots' strike at British Airways is underway. The airline's schedule for today and tomorrow will be severely disrupted, with most flights cancelled. All British Airways flights to and from Israel today and tomorrow are cancelled.

"We understand the frustration and disruption BALPA’s strike action has caused you. After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this," the announcement on British Airways' website says. BALPA is the British Airline Pilots Association.

The strike announced by the pilots' union also creates uncertainty. "Unfortunately, with no detail from BALPA on which pilots would strike, we had no way of predicting how many would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly, so we had no option but to cancel nearly 100 per cent of our flights. We remain ready and willing to return to talks with BALPA," the airline's announcement continues.

Passengers affected by the strike are entitled to a full refund of their fares or another flight on a different date.

