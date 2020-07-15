BATM unveils enhanced Covid-19 test kits

Israeli medical device and networking technology company BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LSE: BVC) has unveiled three new diagnostic kits to advance the diagnosis of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The first kit, is an upgraded Covid-19 serologic test to measure the quantity of antibodies in the blood rather than just the presence or absence. The second test kit is an enhanced Covid-19 antigen test to detect spike (S) gene and to allow diagnosis of Covid-19 in people with low viral loads, increasing testing accuracy

The third new kit is a molecular diagnostics test developed to rapidly identify the specific respiratory virus or bacteria in someone presenting with symptoms of, or suspected to have pre-symptomatic respiratory illness

BATM plans to start sales and production of the kits at its Adaltis facility in Italy at the end in late September or early October.

BATM CEO Dr. Zvi Marom said, "These three new diagnostic kits place us at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19. Accurate diagnostics is the only tool that exists that can enable a transition towards normality as we continue to live in the presence of the pandemic. We believe that our new kits can provide a vital resource for public health authorities and we are greatly encouraged that we have already received requests to receive these tests immediately once released."

