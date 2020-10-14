Ban lifted on Israelis flying abroad

From Thursday (tomorrow) at midnight, the prohibition on Israelis who had not bought tickets before September 25 flying abroad will be lifted, Minister of Transport Miri Regev and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have announced.

The ban was introduced as part of the lockdown last month as Covid-19 infections in Israel soared. The ban drew enormous criticism as it was unclear how it could contribute to the lowering of the virus infection rate while it was inflicting enormous damage on the tourism and aviation industry.

The situation will now revert to the status quo before the lockdown, which still means there are enormous restrictions on travel. Israelis are not allowed into many countries and must undergo 14 days isolation when entering many other countries. Moreover, when returning home from most countries Israelis are still required to self-isolate for 14 days.

In addition the ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering the country, which was introduced back in March, remains in force.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2020

