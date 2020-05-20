Ban on foreigners entering Israel extended to June 15

Israel may have almost fully reopened its domestic economy but the tight border controls will remain in force. The Israel Airports Authority today notified all airlines that the order requiring returning Israelis to self-isolate for 14 days when returning from abroad and the complete ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering the country will be extended from May 30 until at least June 15.

Since last week there has been some relaxation on this matter with returning Israelis permitted to self-isolate for 14 days at home rather than in a special hotel. Many airlines including Air Canada, Lufthansa, and Delta have announced the resumption of flights to Israel next month but this latest order could affect their plans and schedules.

