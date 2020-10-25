Ban on foreigners entering Israel to be eased

Israel is to ease the blanket ban on foreigners entering the country, which was introduced in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Entry will be granted to businesspeople with special permits coming to Israel from "green" low infection countries, the Ministry of Economy and Industry has said.

In recent months only non-passport holders with a special permit to enter Israel have been allowed into the country such as those visiting family for an event or on compassionate grounds, students, medical tourists, sport teams playing in European competitions, and diplomats. But now entry will be allowed for business tourists from green countries as part of a plan drawn up with the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior's Population and Immigration Authority.

Those businesspeople allowed into Israel will not require a negative Covid-19 test and will not need to self-isolate. Visitors seeking to do business in Israel will be allowed in the country for up to seven days.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry said, "Entry to Israel will be possible only for visitors who contribution to Israeli companies or the economy is vital and only in situations where it is not possible to conduct virtual meetings. This is in order to allow the continued proper functioning of Israeli companies and to prevent damage to them or the economy during the coronavirus pandemic."

Visitors who can enter Israel are only those who were not in a red high infection country prior to their flight to Israel. Visitors traveling to Israel on a connection flight via a red high infection country can enter Israel providing they were at the airport for less than 12 hours and did not leave the airport (for example people coming to Israel via Turkey).

In order to receive a permit to visit Israel, the businessperson must fill in an online form and attach an invitation from a hosting Israeli company, which also has to apply to the Ministry of Economy and Industry. Requests will be considered and approvals issued where applicable.

