Bank Hapoalim chairman Oded Eran dies

Outgoing Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) chairman Oded Eran has died following a difficult illness. He resigned earlier this week due to ill health after stepping down temporarily at the start of the month due to his condition.

External director Ruben Krupik is serving as temporary chairman while the bank has yet to decide on a permanent replacement.

Adv. Oded Eran took up the post of chairman of Bank Hapoalim on January 1, 2017. He had served as a director of the bank since February 2016, on behalf of controlling shareholder Shari Arison. He replaced Yair Seroussi as chairman, and was re-elected to the post even after there ceased to be a controlling interest in the bank. In the past year, Eran led the appointment of a new CEO at the bank. Ultimately, Dov Kotler was preferred for the job, ahead of internal candidates.

Eran is survived by his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

