Bank Hapoalim profit slumps as Covid-19 crisis bites

The economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic is clearly reflect in the second quarter financial results of Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), which were published this morning. The bank reported net profit of NIS 133 million in the second quarter, down 85% from the corresponding quarter of 2019. This fall stemmed mainly from the NIS 1.13 billion set aside for credit losses, up 250% from the corresponding quarter of 2019.

