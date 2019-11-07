Bank of Israel resumes foreign currency purchases

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of October 2019 stood at a record $121.361 billion, up $1.892 billion from their level at the end of the previous month, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 32.3% of GDP.

The rise was the result of foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $314 million - the first such major purchases since Amir Yaron became Governor last December - as well as government transfers from abroad totaling $184 million and a revaluation that increased the reserves by $1.425 billion. The increase was partly offset by private sector transfers of $31 million.

