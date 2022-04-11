BoI hikes rate for first time in four years

The Bank of Israel Monetary Committee has decided on an interest rate rise of 0.25% to 0.35%. This is the first interest rate rise since 2018. It is slightly larger than analysts had expected - the consensus was that the rate would be raised to 0.25% - although there were those who believed that conditions in the economy allowed the central bank's interest rate to be raised immediately to 0.5%. The Bank of Israel maintained its moderate line because inflation in Israel is low in comparison with elsewhere in the world. A steeper rise in the interest rate would have led to a strengthening of the shekel, which the Bank of Israel wishes to avoid.

The Bank of Israel Research Department has revised its and now sees GDP growing by 5.5% in 2022, and by 4% in 2023. The adjusted employment rate is expected to continue increasing slightly, to 61% at the end of 2023. The inflation rate is expected to be 3.6% in 2022, and 2% in 2023, while the debt to GDP ratio is expected to be 67% in 2022 and 65% 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - on April 11, 2022.

