search
Front > News

Bank of Israel slowed foreign currency purchases in July

Shekel-dollar ASAP Creative
5 Aug, 2021 14:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

After buying $25 billion in foreign currency in the first six months of 2021, the Bank of Israel only bought $500 million last month.

After buying $25 billion in foreign currency in the first six months of 2021, the Bank of Israel only bought $500 million last month.

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of July 2021 stood at a record $201.694 billion, the Bank of Israel reports, an increase of $1.519 billion from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 49% of GDP.

The increase was the result of the $500 million in foreign exchange purchases as well as a revaluation that increased the reserves by $1.115 billion and private sector transfers of $8 million. The increase was slightly offset by government transfers abroad totaling $104 million.

The slowdown in foreign currency purchases partly explained why the shekel has strengthened significantly over the past few weeks. The shekel-dollar exchange rate is close to the NIS 3.20/$ level for the first time since the Bank of Israel's 2021 foreign currency purchasing program was announced in January.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Shekel-dollar ASAP Creative
Shekel-dollar ASAP Creative
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018